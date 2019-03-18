Avengers: Endgame Directors Value ‘Surprise’ Over Marketing

There’s nothing more discouraging than when a spoiler for a film surfaces before its release, which diminishes its impact. That’s why the directors of the upcoming Avengers: Endgame are being extra cautious when it comes to potential spoilers. In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, co-directors Joe and Anthony Russo expressed their desire to keep the film’s marketing department from spoiling the surprises.

“We talked about all scales of marketing,” said Joe Russo. “The thing that’s most important to us is that we preserve the surprise of the narrative. When I was a kid and saw The Empire Strikes Back at 11am on the day it opened…It so profoundly moved me because I didn’t know a damn thing about the story I was going to watch. We’re trying to replicate that experience.”

From a previous interview, Joe Russo explained that he and his brother “use all the material that we have at our disposal to create a trailer. We look at the trailer as a very different experience than the movie, and I think audiences are so predictive now that you have to be very smart about how you craft a trailer because an audience can watch a trailer and basically tell you what’s gonna happen in the film.”

“We consume too much content,” added Russo. “So at our disposal are lots of different shots that aren’t in the movie that we can manipulate through CG to tell a story that we want to tell specifically for the purpose of the trailer and not for the film.”

Expect things to remain on the cryptic side as Avengers: Endgame nears its release on April 26.