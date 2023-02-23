Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Trailer Reveals New Characters

During February’s PlayStation State of Play, a Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections trailer revealed an updated collection of the beloved anime arena fighters.

The new release collects all four of the Ultimate Ninja Storm games in one package for the first time. The announcement trailer shows many of the 124 playable characters from across the titles in action and provides a brief peek at some new playable characters, Indra and Ashura.

Check out the Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections trailer below:

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is set to release on PS4 and PS5 in 2023, though a specific date has yet to be given.