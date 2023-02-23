Everything at the February 2023 PlayStation State of Play

The February 2023 PlayStation State of Play had its share new game announcements and trailers, as Sony promised a few days earlier. Here’s everything that was at the event from the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League breakdown to the Resident Evil 4 remake trailer.

The Foglands

This is one of the five PlayStation VR2 games and made its debut at the show. It’s a shooter coming later this year from Well Told Entertainment.

Green Hell VR

The survival game currently on PC is coming to PS VR2 sometime in 2023.

Synapse

This new VR game is coming exclusively to PS VR2 in 2023 from developer nDreams, a team known for VR shooters like Fracked.

Journey to Foundation

This game is based on the Isaac Asimov’s Foundation and is a new shooter with a focus on dialogue and gameplay choices. It coming in fall 2023 from Archiact Interactive and will be on PS VR2, Meta Quest 2, and Pico 4.

Before Your Eyes

This acclaimed narrative-focused was already slated to come to PS VR2 on March 10, but Sony released a new trailer for it.

Destiny 2: Lightfall

Bungie showed off a new trailer for the upcoming Destiny 2 expansion coming on February 28.

Tchia

Team Awaceb had another trailer for its exploration-focused adventure game and revealed its release date: March 21. It be a part of PlayStation Plus Extra in March, too.

PlayStation Plus March Lineup

Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons, and Code Vein will be the March Essential titles. Tchia, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection, Rainbow Six Extraction, and Immortal Fenyx Rising will be in the Extra lineup. Sony didn’t reveal the Premium lineup, though.

Humanity

This strange puzzle game from Enhance, one of the teams behind Tetris Effect, made a reappearance during this stream. It had more gameplay and gave a vague impression of what it is. It will be on PS4, PS5, and both VR headsets sometime in May. A limited-time demo will come sometime after this stream.

Goodbye Volcano High

This narrative-focused game featuring anthropomorphic dinosaurs made a reappearance at the show and will come out on June 15.

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections

This anime game is coming in 2023.

Baldur’s Gate 3

This anticipated RPG was finally confirmed for PS5 and will be released on August 31.

Wayfinder

Sony showed another more detailed trailer for Wayfinder, an online RPG. The game will have an exclusive beta on PlayStation systems on February 28.

Street Fighter 6

The latest trailer showed off three more fighters: Zangief, Lily, and Cammy.

Resident Evil 4 Remake

This latest Resident Evil 4 remake trailer showed more of the latter half of the game. A special demo is also coming soon.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Rocksteady Studios finally gave more of an extensive look at its Suicide Squad game, showing off new characters and explaining how its gameplay works.