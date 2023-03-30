Star Trek: Resurgence Delayed, New Release Date Window Set

Star Trek: Resurgence has been delayed quite a bit from its initial spring 2022 release window. In October 2022, developer Dramatic Labs pushed the game to April 2023. However, the narrative adventure title won’t be hitting that window, either, as the team has announced that Star Trek: Resurgence is now targeting a May 2023 release window.

The game’s official Twitter account didn’t necessarily refer to it as a delay, but did note of the new window in a tweet referring to a new issue of PC Gamer Magazine. A follow-up tweet then clarified that the new window was May 2023 and not May 23, 2023, as some assumed. A more exact release date for this Telltale Games-esque narrative adventure title is coming “very, very soon.”

Resurgence was first announced at the 2021 version of The Game Awards for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It has been shuffled around a few times since, meaning it will have come out a year after its first initial release window. The team also didn’t offer much of a reason for this small push. It did, however, explain that the last delay was to “add a final coat of polish” and that the team’s “love and admiration” for Star Trek was “instrumental” to the decision.

