New Tekken 8 Trailer Welcomes in Ling Xiaoyu

Ling Xiaoyu has been a long-standing Tekken character since Tekken 3, and she has now been confirmed for Tekken 8. This acrobatic fighter got her own gameplay trailer to celebrate the announcement.

Xiaoyu can be seen in the trailer using her flexibility and speed to outmaneuver her opponent and gain the upper hand. As was the case the with the other trailers, some of these moves are familiar, while others utilize Tekken 8‘s new Heat system. However, Panda, Xiaoyu’s bodyguard, was not in the trailer and has not been confirmed for Tekken 8.

Xiaoyu’s trailer comes just a day after Jun Kazama’s trailer, who had been teased in prior trailers. It also marked the first time she has truly been in a mainline Tekken game since Tekken 2. She was in Tekken Tag Tournament 2, but it is considered non-canonical. She turns into Unknown in that entry and some of those moves can be seen in Tekken 8.

However, neither of these recent trailers have revealed Tekken 8‘s release date.