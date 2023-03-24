Jurassic World Evolution 2 DLC Adds Feathered Dinosaurs

Jurassic World had finally embraced feathered dinosaurs with Jurassic World Dominion, and now Jurassic World Evolution 2 is following suit. The appropriately titled Feathered Species Pack is coming out to the park-building simulator on March 30 for $7.99 and includes four feathered dinosaur species. It is also coinciding with a big free update.

The new species are in the above slideshow and featured image. The Yutyrannus, which translates to “feathered tyrant,” in the featured image is the one of the biggest known feathered carnivores ever discovered and was first found in Northeast China. The Deinocheirus, the dinosaur with the duck-like bill, is one of the largest ornithomimosaurs (ostrich-like creatures) ever discovered. It feeds on plants and fish. The Jeholopterus is the flying reptile and is the smallest species to come to Jurassic World Evolution 2 so far. The final dinosaur, the Sinosauropteryx, is noteworthy because its fossils were the first to suggest that feathered dinosaurs existed when it was discovered in 1996.

The free update to the game (which Frontier Developments recently streamed) includes a few new elements, quality-of-life features, and bug fixes. Remote viewing galleries are one such new feature and give guests a way to more closely admire the dinosaurs in their pens. There’s also a new cinematic camera feature that lets players “transition between camera angles and viewpoints” to get pictures of the wildlife. It seems to be like some sort of Photo Mode, as polygonal photographers can also add a suite overlays and cosmetic options to change how the picture comes out. Ziplines are also getting another variant based on Jurassic Park, meaning users can mix and match eras.

The Sandbox mode is even getting overhauled since it is receiving six new square levels based on the six biomes in the game. The Southwest USA, San Diego and California are also getting three more square levels. Players can even more heavily tweak some options like taxation, feeders, decoration foliage, and wild capture frequency in Sandbox mode.

The quality-of-life features include the instant construction of amenities, toilets, and shelters, the ability to more quickly place multiples of the same building, small dinosaurs getting more behaviors, and changes to Sauropod combat and carnivore hunting. PlayStation 4 players can also upload their progress to the PS5 version of the game and merge their progress. This last feature was strangely also included in a prior patch, but might have been buggy, according to some users. More detailed patch notes will drop on March 30.