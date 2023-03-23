The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Release Date Revealed After Multiple Delays

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been wandering through Middle-earth for years in search of a solid release date, and it seems to have finally found one. The stealth game is coming out on May 25 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The Nintendo Switch version is coming sometime later in 2023.

This new date falls in line with the window Nacon gave in a recent financial report. And while the company said more footage would be available later on Twitch at 10:30 a.m. PT, the trailer appears to have already come out through an unlisted link. However, the date in the trailer is about a month after the day Nacon gave, meaning it seems to have a staggered release between regions.

And while this leaked trailer has Japanese text, the dialogue is in English. It has multiple character including the titular one and Gandalf. There’s not much gameplay in it, but it is in-engine and gives a decent look at some of its environments.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been in the works for many years. It was originally announced in March 2019 and slated to come out in 2021 before being quickly pushed to 2022 just after the new year began. Nacon settled on a release date back in May 2022 before announcing a delay shortly after in July noting that it had to push the game “by a few months.”