The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Release Date Window Revealed

Nacon delayed The Lord of the Rings: Gollum back in July 2022, but didn’t give much of an update after that. It still doesn’t have an exact release date, but the company did reveal that the stealthy title is still coming out this year sometime between April and September.

It wasn’t a widely publicized announcement, as the game’s Twitter account hasn’t yet acknowledged the more defined release window. However, Nacon’s financial report noted that the Lord of the Rings game will come out “in the first half of FY 2023-24,” which would put it in that April to September time frame. Fellow licensed game RoboCop: Rogue City is also included in the company’s forecast, which is slated for June 2023.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been in the works for some time. It was originally announced in March 2019 and slated to come out in 2021 before being quickly pushed to 2022 just after the new year began. Nacon finally settled on a release date back in May 2022 before announcing a delay in July noting that it had to push the game “by a few months.”