Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Story Trailer Dives More Into Its Narrative

Respawn Entertainment has slowly divulged gameplay details about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor‘s combat and puzzles, but it has been rather tight-lipped about its plot. Some of that has changed with the new story trailer, which delves into the action game’s narrative.

The trailer is still appropriately vague in spots, but seems to imply that Cal Kestis and his team is on the lookout for a safe haven the Empire can’t find. It’s got a few characters that have been in past trailers like Cere Junda and Bode Akuna, some unnamed antagonistic forces, and the return of Greez Dritus, the sassy pilot from the last game, and Merrin, the Dathomirian Nightsister that was also a key player in the previous title. There are even some gameplay bits thrown in there which show off more of the takedowns players can perform with A.I. partners, but most of the clips echo previously released footage.

Of course, there are still many secrets to uncover, ones players will have to wait to discover when the recently delayed game launches on April 28 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.