Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Delayed, New Release Date Set

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is spending a little extra time at a meditation point. Respawn Entertainment announced that the action title is being delayed, but also revealed its new release date. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is now coming out on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on April 28.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Now Arrives April 28th pic.twitter.com/PNtsL6kmER — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) January 31, 2023

The EA Star Wars Twitter account tweeted out an explanation, noting that Respawn was in the final stage of development and is working on bug fixes, making it more stable, and polishing it all up. And to meet fan expectations and “the Respawn quality bar,” the team is pushing it six “crucial” weeks.

While received positively on the whole, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was heavily criticized for its many bugs, some of which blocked progression. Head of Respawn Entertainment Vince Zampella was strangely forthcoming about the bugs, saying that the studio considered pushing the game, but wanted to release it in time for the holiday. Fallen Order, despite some stiff competition, came in second place in the November 2019 NPD just after Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. As of May 2020, it had sold over 10 million copies and garnered over 20 million players by June 2021. That number has undoubtedly grown, especially as Fallen Order was a part of January 2023’s PlayStation Plus Essential lineup.

Survivor now shares a release date with Dead Island 2, which also landed on that day because of a delay.