PlayStation Plus Extra & Premium December 2022 Lineups Have LOTR, Far Cry, & More

Sony has unveiled the December 2022 lineups for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers. These dual rosters include games like Middle-earth: Shadow or War, Judgment, Far Cry New Dawn, and Heavenly Sword just to name a few. Most of these titles will available starting December 20.

PlayStation Plus Extra December 2022 Lineup

The Extra tier has more than a few highlights from a handful of different franchises. Far Cry 5, New Dawn, and Primal add even more entries to the service, as Far Cry 3, Blood Dragon Classic Edition, and Far Cry 4 were added in prior months. Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Middle-earth: Shadow of War bring even more open-world action to Extra, too.

The inclusion of Judgment, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Yakuza 6: The Song of Life add more Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio hits to PlayStation Plus, as has been the trend in recent months. The full list is as follows:

WWE 2K22 (PS4) (January 3, 2023)

(PS4) (January 3, 2023) Far Cry 5 (PS4)

(PS4) Far Cry New Dawn (PS4)

(PS4) Far Cry Primal (PS4)

(PS4) Mortal Shell (PS4, PS5)

(PS4, PS5) Judgment (PS4, PS5)

(PS4, PS5) Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4, PS5)

(PS4, PS5) Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (PS4)

(PS4) Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor (PS4)

(PS4) Middle-Earth: Shadow of War (PS4)

(PS4) The Pedestrian (PS4, PS5)

(PS4, PS5) Evil Genius 2 (PS4, PS5)

(PS4, PS5) Adventure Time Pirates of the Enchiridion (PS4)

(PS4) Ben 10: Power Trip (PS4, PS5)

(PS4, PS5) Gigantosaurus The Game (PS4)

(PS4) Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition (PS4)

(PS4) Worms W.M.D. (PS4)

(PS4) The Escapists 2 (PS4)

PlayStation Plus Premium December 2022 Lineup

As is always the case, the list of Premium additions is a lot shorter, but it does at least have some games from a variety of PlayStation platforms. Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus is noteworthy, as its reimagined remake, Oddworld: Soulstorm, came out in 2021.

Heavenly Sword was also one of the PlayStation 3‘s earliest exclusives and one of the first games to heavily utilize performance capture. Actor and director Andy Serkis even played the villain and was the dramatic director for this early Ninja Theory title. However, it does not have trophy support since it is such an old title.