Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo Out Now

Recent Resident Evil games have had demos and the Resident Evil 4 remake is no different. Capcom has just released a demo of the upcoming remake (lovingly referred to as the Chainsaw Demo) right after its recent showcase.

The demo is now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC and lets players run through the remake’s first section, which includes the iconic village fight. The description also notes that it is a “specially tuned” version of the game’s intro.

It won’t have a time limit and players can run through it as many times as they’d like. Capcom specified this because the one-shot demo for the Resident Evil 2 remake only gave players 30 minutes to play. One of Village‘s demo was also limited.

Capcom had already announced the demo at the recent PlayStation State of Play. However, not even its release is a surprise. Ads for it started appearing around the internet over the last day. This fits with the rest of the Capcom showcase, as most of it leaked out before the show even started.