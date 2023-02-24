Resident Evil 4 Remake Trailer Teases Krauser Fight, Reveals Upcoming Demo

Details about the Resident Evil 4 remake have been trickling out and showing more of how Capcom has adapted this seminal installment in the horror franchise. The latest trailer from the PlayStation State of Play gave an even more extensive look at the latter half of the game, including the climactic Krauser knife fight, which has been completely retooled.

The trailer mostly centers on parts from the castle onward, giving players a peek at the section with the catapults, dual El Gigante fight, mine cart ride, a Garrador, and base assault at the very end. Some of these sections also have Luis tagging along, meaning that his fate might be slightly different this time around. There’s even a slight glimpse at Ashley’s section which shows her being stalked by an infected suit of armor.

The Krauser knife fight is arguably one of the bigger changes, as it is no longer a quick-time event-filled cutscene and more of an actual boss battle this time around. It seems to take advantage of the remake’s new parry system. Capcom had previously mentioned this change in an interview with Game Informer, saying that the Krauser fight had “even more action this time.” That same interview also noted that there will be “almost” no quick-time events in the game.

The Mercenaries, the wave-based survival mode that’s been in multiple entries, is also returning to the game and was only slightly teased at the end with a voiceover from the iconic merchant. Although not in the trailer, Capcom confirmed on the PlayStation Blog that The Mercenaries would be free post-launch DLC. The company also stated earlier this week that its VR mode for PS VR2 will also be coming in free post-launch DLC and development for it has just started.

The trailer wrapped up by saying that there will be a special demo available soon. However, no further details were given.