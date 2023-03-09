Everything Announced at Capcom’s March Spotlight

Capcom’s March 2023 spotlight covered a slate of previously revealed games. But it still had some new trailers and release dates. Here’s everything that was announced at the event.

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Capcom announced that the remake’s demo was out now. The Chainsaw Demo, as it is referred to as, lets players go through the intro doesn’t have a time limit. It is on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

This expansion is coming out on April 28 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS4, and PS5. It’ll have new characters, monsters, mechanics, and more, some of which were shown in the new trailer. A digital event is planned for April.

Exoprimal

This monster shooter is getting an open beta and the full game will be releasing on July 14 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC and will also launch on Game Pass. Exoprimal will even surprisingly have a free and premium battle pass, as well as a few pre-order bonuses.

This new trailer had some new footage, showing of some more characters, gameplay, and new suits. The cross-platform open beta (which will have those new suits) is going to run from March 17 to March 19.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective

This updated port is coming out on June 30 for $29.99 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It will have high-res visuals, a better frame rate, and an “optimized user interface.” There are also new challenges that unlock music and illustrations upon completion. This port will even have new versions of each of its 37 tracks, which players can switch between at will. Those that pre-order will get a background image set and a two-song music set.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection

Capcom has already shown quite a bit of this collection and had revealed its April 14 release date some time ago for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. This latest trailer, however, had special cards players can use for each game from Battle Network 4 on (which were previously only in Japan). There’s also a new Buster Max Mode that juices up the player’s arm cannon, seemingly making the game much easier. Buster Max Mode can be turned off and on at the player’s leisure.

Street Fighter 6

Capcom revealed the final color commentator for the fighting game: Hikaru Takahashi, a Japanese model and actress. There is a total of eight commentators and subtitles for commentaries will be available for 13 languages. Capcom Cup Pro Tour 2023 will also naturally feature Street Fighter 6.

Resident Evil Death Island

This animated Resident Evil movie is coming out sometime in the summer, as was previously announced. This event didn’t have much in the way of new footage, but did have new key art of Jill Valentine and Leon S. Kennedy.

Capcom Town

In order to celebrate its 40th anniversary, Capcom is making a digital theme park called Capcom Town. It will open on June 23. A teaser will go up on Capcom’s site soon.