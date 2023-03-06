Hogwarts Legacy Delayed on PS4 & Xbox One

Hogwarts Legacy was released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in February, but that was only the first wave of its release. The game still has to come to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and the Switch a little later on. However, that second wave has been delayed just a bit, as the PS4 and Xbox One versions have been pushed to May 5.

We’re overwhelmed with gratitude for the response to Hogwarts Legacy from fans around the globe. The team is working hard to deliver the best possible experience on all platforms and we need more time to do this. Hogwarts Legacy will launch for PS4 and Xbox One May 5, 2023. pic.twitter.com/UjEIPXDZj2 — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) March 6, 2023

The game’s official Twitter account noted of the delay, giving the boilerplate answer of the team wanting to “deliver the best possible experience on all platforms.” These two ports were previously announced for April 4, making this delay just over a month. Avalanche Software revealed that the game would have a staggered release in December 2022. The Switch version is also still currently slated for July 25.

Avalanche has yet to show off these versions in any detail, which is potentially troubling, especially given the last-gen performance of other oft-delayed games like Cyberpunk 2077. As noted by Digital Foundry, Hogwarts Legacy has “considerable performance issues and bugs” even on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, despite their power and menagerie of different visual and performance modes.