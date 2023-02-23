Hogwarts Legacy Sales Bring in $850 Million in 2 Weeks, WB Issues Statement

Early reports of Hogwarts Legacy‘s sales indicated that the game was going to be successful, but an official report from Warner Bros. Games on Thursday reveals that the title was even more successful than people may have thought.

In an announcement on Thursday, the publisher confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy has sold more than 12 million units, accruing more than $850 million in sales globally in its first two weeks. The game, which is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, will also launch for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023, and then later for Nintendo Switch on July 25, 2023.

Internally, Hogwarts Legacy also broke company records for player engagement, with 280 million hours played to date, as well as global franchise fan engagement overall with Wizarding World Digital up 300% over the normal monthly unique visitor average in the first 10 days of February.

“We are so thrilled and proud to see the player response to Hogwarts Legacy from gamers, fans who are new to gaming, and reviewers around the world,” said David Haddad, President of Warner Bros. Games. “Our development team at Avalanche delivered an amazing, high-quality Wizarding World experience that truly fulfills the fan fantasy of life at Hogwarts and our publishing teams have executed a globally impactful launch campaign.”

Outside of sales, Hogwarts Legacy was also a massive hit in the world of streaming. According to Warner Bros. Games, the game garnered 1.28 million peak concurrent viewers on the streaming platform Twitch on its launch. This makes it the biggest single-player game to ever be watched on Twitch, and one of the highest-watched games concurrently ever.