Hogwarts Legacy Delayed on Last-Gen, Switch Release Date Revealed

Hogwarts Legacy has just gone gold, but not on every platform. Avalanche Software announced that the magical role-playing game is being delayed on last-gen consoles. The Nintendo Switch version also got its release date, which is a bit after every other platform.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on April 4, 2023 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and on July 25, 2023 for Nintendo Switch. The team is looking forward to bringing you the game and we want to deliver the best possible game experience across all platforms. — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) December 13, 2022

The official Hogwarts Legacy Twitter account tweeted that the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One ports will come out on April 4, 2023 and the Switch version would follow on July 25, 2023. The tweet only noted that the studio wants to “deliver the best possible game experience across all platforms.”

The PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions are still locked in for February 10, 2023, and the 72-hour early access will start on February 7, 2023 for those who get the more expensive versions of the game. However, as noted in the FAQ, the PS4 and Xbox One versions won’t have an early access period. The Switch version isn’t mentioned, but it’s likely that will also apply to that port, too.

This isn’t the first time a developer has delayed PS4 and Xbox One ports, as Firaxis Games did the same for Midnight Suns, which released on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on December 2. Metal: Hellsinger also just got its last-gen ports three months after its current-gen versions.

Avalanche will have more to share this week, as the game’s next gameplay showcase is airing on December 14. This stream will delve into broom traversal, “advanced combat,” and the Room of Requirement.