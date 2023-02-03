Extended Resident Evil 4 Remake Gameplay Video Walks Through Church & Cabin Fight

A recent video interview gave players a small peek at the cabin fight in the Resident Evil 4 remake. However, a new extended 13-minute walkthrough has just dropped and shows a good portion of that entire chapter.

This latest video is also on Game Informer and shows Leon and Ashley moving through the church and village before culminating in the cabin fight with Luis. While there are some edits, it has long stretches of raw gameplay that show Leon shooting and brawling with enemies. There are some segments that have him walking through environments, which give players more room to analyze the new details found in this remake.

Some of these new details include the special execution that can be performed on enemies stealing Ashley, the item combination menu, the attache case upgrades that yield certain perks, and the side quest system, which take the form of small blue letters that are littered around. The one in the demo has users hunting down a “wild dog,” which ends up being a bit too light of a descriptor.