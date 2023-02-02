Report: Wolverine Game Will Be Rated M

Insomniac Games is still working on Spider-Man 2, but that’s only the first of two announced Marvel games it is developing. The team has understandably been quiet about its Wolverine game, which was revealed during the same show in September 2021. Not much known is known about it, but an industry insider stated that the studio is going for an M rating is targeting a 2024 or 2025 release.

Insider Jeff Grubb said as much during a Giant Bomb livestream, as noted by Video Games Chronicle. He said one of the concepts they are going for is “hard R,” but didn’t go much into detail.

Wolverine’s last game, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, was rated M and was lauded for its combat and action, both of which benefited from the gore developer Raven Software was able to implement. High Moon Studios’ 2013 Deadpool game was also rated M, so while Marvel games don’t always have M ratings, there are a few examples with that more mature label. Previous Wolverine-focused games like X2: Wolverine, X-Men: Wolverine’s Rage, and Wolverine: Adamantium Rage were all rated T for teen, E for everyone, and K-A for kids to adults (which was used before E came around), respectively, which fits in line with the lower general rating for Marvel video games.

Head of Franchise Strategy and Studio Relations Ryan Schneider said at its reveal that Insomniac is trying to “respect the DNA of what makes the character so popular” while also looking for “opportunities to make it feel fresh and truly reflect the Insomniac spirit.” He noted it was very early in development at that time, but said it had “cutting-edge gameplay,” an unsubtle nod to Wolverine’s iconic claws.

Grubb also stated that Insomniac is reportedly trying to avoid linking to the Fox movies in order to make something that stands on its own.

“They will [also] avoid having any links or anything that evokes the Fox movies; they want it to stand on its own,” said Grubb. “I was trying to nail down the setting and have heard it will start before he joins the X-Men, which also makes sense for a Wolverine game.”

The reveal trailer didn’t have a release window attached to it, and it sounds like the actual internal launch date is still up in the air. Grubb said that he has heard that the game will come out as early as fall 2024 — only one year after Spider-Man 2‘s current release window — but Insomniac is still “very much talking” about 2025.

Insomniac has yet to comment much on this game officially, and that will likely be the case for some time since Spider-Man 2 is up first.