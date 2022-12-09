Castlevania DLC is Coming to Dead Cells

At the start of the 2022 Game Awards, a new Castlevania-themed DLC pack for 2018’s Dead Cells was announced.

This DLC pack, titled Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania, will feature Richter Belmont and Alucard, as well as the fearsome Dracula, alongside 14 iconic weapons and numerous remixed music tracks from the franchise. It is set to release in Q1 of 2023, placing the date somewhere between January and March.

Check out the Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania trailer below:

“The inspiration behind it all returns to its 2D action roots,” reads the DLC’s Steam page. “Castlevania’s unforgettable characters & gothic setting meet the fast-paced combat of the award-winning roguelite Dead Cells in this unprecedented collaboration.”

The inclusion of Richter Belmont and Alucard may be getting audiences ready for Castlevania: Nocturne, the upcoming Netflix series that will focus on Richter. Both characters play a major part in Castlevania: Symphony of the Night — one of the most beloved titles in the series.