Leaked Suicide Squad Pic & Report Reveal Live Service Elements

Rocksteady Studios still has yet to show much gameplay of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League or reveal what exactly the game is. However, a new leaked picture and attached report have divulged that the game has live service elements and a battle pass.

First look at the Suicide Squad game menu. Mentions Battle Pass, Loadout, Missions based structure. #Batman #SuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/t3vmHmjQ8k — Andrew Marmo (@the_marmolade) January 17, 2023

As captured by freelancer Andrew Marmo, the alleged test build pic popped up online on 4chan and Reddit. The image shows a lineup of the four anti-heroes all with levels attached to them on some sort of matchmaking screen in a way that looks quite a lot like Marvel’s Avengers, which was critically panned and dubbed a disappointment by its publisher. There are also tabs for a battle pass and loadouts along with what looks like six different currencies.

While the picture itself is convincing, it has been corroborated by Video Games Chronicle. The outlet’s source stated that the battle pass will be focused on cosmetic items like skins. The currencies at the top, according to the source, are for leveling up and customizing each hero.

“You don’t start off debuffed and weak,” said the source. “You just start off great and can get ridiculous, like Arkham Knight’s Batman.”

Rocksteady has not commented on the situation or tried to do damage control to soothe the commenters on various social media platforms who are expressing disappointment over its live service elements. However, the game is four months from launch, so the team will likely have to acknowledge those concerns one way or another sometime soon.