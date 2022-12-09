Suicide Squad Game Trailer Pays Tribute to (and Includes) Kevin Conroy’s Batman

Rocksteady Studios took to The Game Awards to show more of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, its upcoming and oft-delayed action game. And while it did contain a new scene, it also included Kevin Conroy’s Batman.

The trailed opened with Batman’s shadowy antics. After a short scene with The Flash, a brainwashed Batman drops onto the scene. It cuts, but then plays Conroy’s iconic voice before Geoff Keighley himself confirmed that the belated actor would be reprising the role for the game. The trailer wrapped up by thanking Conroy for all of years playing the Dark Knight.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League also finally got its release date and will be releasing on May 26, 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.