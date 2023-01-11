Hogwarts Legacy Voice Actors Announced, Includes Simon Pegg

Hogwarts Legacy is just under a month from its February 10 release, and Avalanche Software has finally revealed more of the game’s voice cast. Simon Pegg, known for his roles in Hot Fuzz, Shaun of the Dead, and the later Mission Impossible films, leads the list and is the most well-known name of the bunch.

Pegg plays Headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black, who is a from a “long lineage of Slytherins” and doesn’t much care for the students. His description also notes that he is “wildly ill-suited” for the job and has a goal of doing the “least amount of work possible.” There’s a portrait of him in the films, but, since Hogwarts Legacy takes place in the 1800s, this is when he was actively the head of the school. He’s also Sirius Black’s great-great-grandfather and Bellatrix Lestrange and Narcissa are his great-great-grandchildren.

Avalanche released a video of Pegg speaking about the role, calling Black “pompous” and the “least popular headmaster in the history of Hogwarts” and noted that Black would only take the headmaster role for the prestige attached to it.

“I’m extremely excited to be a part of the Harry Potter universe,” said Pegg. “I watched all those movies and always expected a role. Virtually every British actor has been in the Wizarding World films apart from me. And so, to get the role of, particularly a Black, one of the Black family, that’s a cool thing because Sirius was always my favorite character in the books. So it feels really good. It feels like something’s finally been put right.”

While the whole cast wasn’t revealed, most of the other announced roles belong to various professors and students. Sebastian Croft and Amelia Gething will provide the two voice options that players can choose for their avatar. Lesley Nicol will play Deputy Headmistress of Hogwarts Matilda Weasley. Kandace Caine plays Divination Professor Onai. Sohm Kapila voices Satyavati Shah, the astronomy professor.

Luke Youngblood, who portrayed Lee Jordan in the films, is playing a Ravenclaw student named Everett Clopton. Asif Ali and Adam O’Connor are also voicing Ravenclaw students Amit Thakkar and Mahendra Pehlwaan, respectively. And finally, Jason Anthony is going to be both Nearly Headless Nick and the Sorting Hat.