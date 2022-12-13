PlayStation & Switch 2022 Wrap-Ups Now Live

Twitch, Spotify, and other platforms often have year-end wrap-ups for their users so they can reflect on what they’ve watched or listened to over the past 12 months. PlayStation and Nintendo have now joined the festivities and released their annual wrap-up sites, allowing players to see a whole host of stats.

The wrap-up link can be found on the PlayStation website. It goes through each player’s top five most-played games, how many trophies they’ve earned, the breakdown of total hours played, the PlayStation Plus titles that have been redeemed, and the amount of hours played online. There are also some more general community stats surrounding Gran Turismo 7, God of War Ragnarök, Stray, and Horizon Forbidden West. The summaries will be live until January 13, 2023 and the stats will keep updating through the end of 2022.

This only works if users have consented to “Full Data” from their PlayStation 5 and “Additional Data” from their PlayStation 4 in 2022, both of which are in the system’s settings. They also have to have logged at least 10 hours on their PS4 or PS5 throughout the year and be at least 18 years old.

Here are some from the ComingSoon staff (Editor’s note: Two of the top games here are the result of leaving the systems on overnight to get trophies. – Michael):

Each player should get a code for an Astro Bot avatar at the end. However, these aren’t locked to each individual player, meaning everyone in the same region can redeem the same code. Here are the six avatar codes for the North American region, as compiled by Wario64:

Wrap-Up 2022: C5CD-C2NJ-R239

Action-Adventure: CPDR-JFN9-TJA2

Fighting: H75N-8HNP-H5EP

Driving/Racing: MNNX-CXNG-L6GB

Shooter: BA5N-RNNE-P3EK

Sports: 2LJB-8JND-4H9G



Nintendo also released its yearly wrap-up site shortly after. The stats aren’t as detailed, but users can still see their most-played Switch games on Nintendo’s website.