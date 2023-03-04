Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 10 Release Date & Time

Yosano talks about her past and how she joined the Agency. Here are the details for Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 10 titled “The Sorrows of the Wingless.”

When Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 10 Releases

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 10 (Episode 47 overall) releases on Wednesday, March 8. The episode will be out in Japan at 11:00 p.m. JST.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available an hour and a half after it airs in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times:

10:30 a.m. ET

9:30 a.m. CT

7:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Bungo Stray Dogs

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 is streaming on Crunchyroll. The past seasons are also on this platform.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 9 Recap

Yosano, Tanizaki, and Kenji are going to the meeting point. Tanizaki says he’ll join the Mafia instead of Yosano. He also asks her about what happened between her and Mori. She explains that Fukuzawa and Mori used to be allies in the Tripartite Project. However, that changed because of Yosano. Ten years ago, near the end of the Great War, Mori enlisted Yosano under his supervision. She heals the soldiers with her ability. She encounters a soldier reading a book who gives her a metal ornament of her butterfly.

Yosano and the soldier become friends. However, the situation of the war worsened. She kept healing the soldiers over and over, preventing their deaths. Mori commands Yosano to heal her soldier friend, but she refuses, saying he can recuperate without returning to the front lines. However, Mori threatens her by shooting the soldier. Eventually, Yosano couldn’t deal with the guilt and pressure of taking away the soldiers’ choice to retreat.

Yosano’s friend eventually couldn’t handle the situation either. After the war, Yosano was placed in an institution. Three years later, Mori finds her. Fukuzawa ends his alliance with Mori after learning what he wants to use Yosano for. While they’re fighting, Ranpo sneaks Yosano out and comforts her. At present, the three head for the rendezvous point, with Yosano determined to save the Agency.