Bofuri Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date & Time

The fifth and sixth floors are released. Maple Tree explores the two floors and defeats the bosses. Here are the details for Bofuri Season 2 Episode 3.

When Bofuri Season 2 Episode 3 Releases

Bofuri Season 2 Episode 3 releases on Wednesday, January 25. In Japan, the episode will be out at 11:30 p.m. JST.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles should be available two hours after its release in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times:

11:30 a.m. ET

10:30 a.m. CT

8:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Bofuri

The second season of Bofuri is available on Crunchyroll. The first season is also available on this platform.

Bofuri Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

Maple gets a cold when the fifth floor is released, so she couldn’t join her guild in defeating the fourth floor’s boss. She decides to take on the boss herself. However, she ends up in a different place with a different boss. Eventually, Maple defeats the boss and gains a skill called Pandemonium I. She then realizes her opponent is not the boss she was looking for.

Frederica and the others bump into Maple. Maple goes with them to defeat the fourth floor’s boss using her newly-acquired skill. She easily defeats the boss and heads for the fifth floor, where she sees Yui and Mai. A thunder-operating monster defeated Yui and Mai, so Maple goes with them to help. Maple gets another skill called Throne of the Heavenly King. While flying, the three get info about the release of the sixth floor. With that, they explore the fifth floor.

Maple Tree enters the sixth floor together, but Sally is afraid because the floor is horror-themed. Lisa looks at the info on the sixth floor and decides to log in. Maple accompanies her to get the item that she wants. The two end up in a haunted house where they go around for a while. After escaping, Sally earns a skill. They log out, but Risa calls Kaede because she’s home alone.