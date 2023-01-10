Blue Lock Episode 14 Release Date & Time

The three-on-three battle overwhelms Isagi, Bachira, and Nagi. After losing, Isagi now has to get Bachira back somehow. Here are the details for Blue Lock Episode 14.

When Blue Lock Episode 14 Releases

Blue Lock Episode 14’s release date in the United States is Saturday, January 14. In Japan, the episode will air on Sunday, January 15, at 1:30 a.m. JST.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles should be available two and a half hours after it airs in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times on Saturday:

2:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. CT

11:00 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Blue Lock

Blue Lock is streaming on Crunchyroll.

Blue Lock Episode 13 Recap

The three-on-three battle of Isagi, Bachira, Nagi, Rin, Aryu, and Tokimitsu begins. Isagi’s team manages to score a goal early on in the game. Rin tells them he doesn’t need to fight low-level players such as them. With that, Rin immediately scores a goal and reminds them that he doesn’t care who he’s fighting. He calls the sport “a fight to the death.”

Shortly after, Aryu and Tokimitsu manage to steal the ball from their opponents using their weapons. Tokimitsu ends up stopping Bachira and scores the third goal. Despite having no teamwork, their individual weapons work. Nagi suggests a strategy for the first time because he doesn’t want to lose again.

The three decide to form a triangle formation. Isagi starts preparing to score a goal, but Rin appears and blocks him. Bachira passes the ball to Nagi instead, and he scores a goal. Rin attempts to score another goal, but Isagi blocks it. However, Rin scores even from the corner. With the score at 4-2, Isagi, Bachira, and Nagi are determined to turn the tables.

Isagi calls for Bachira after smelling a goal. However, Rin follows Isagi right after. Isagi starts thinking he’s been trapped into believing he could smell the goal. Rin scores and their team wins. Aryu and Tokimitsu decide to take Bachira into their team.