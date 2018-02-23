Disney Channel greenlights two original series, Amphibia and The Owl House

Disney Channel has ordered two brand new original animated series for their cable network. Eric Coleman, senior vice president of Original Programming and general manager for Disney Television Animation revealed both shows are set to explore imaginative new worlds complete with fantastical elements and memorable characters.

Amphibia is a comedy series that chronicles the adventures of 13-year-old, self-centered Anne Boonchuy who is magically transported to the fictitious world of Amphibia, a rural marshland full of frog-people. With the help of an excitable young frog named Sprig, Anne will transform into a hero and discover the first true friendship of her life. The series is from Annie Award-winning director Matt Braly (Gravity Falls) who will also executive produce.

The Owl House is a horror-comedy series that follows Luz, a self-assured teenage human girl who accidentally stumbles upon a portal to the Demon Realm where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and an adorably tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda’s apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting. The series is from Dana Terrace, one of Variety’s “10 Animators to Watch” whose credits include Disney’s DuckTales and Gravity Falls. Terrace will also serve as executive producer.

Coleman expressed Disney’s excitement on working with Braly and Terrace on their respective series, stating “Matt and Dana each bring a unique sensibility to their shows unlike anything else on TV right now.”

Both series are set to premiere sometime in 2019.

Are you looking forward to Amphibia and/or The Owl House? Let us know in the comments below.