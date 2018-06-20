Star Wars Story spin-off movies reportedly on hold at Lucasfilm

Following the lower-than-usual box office of this year’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, Collider is reporting that the other spin-off films set in a galaxy far, far away have been put on hold at Lucasfilm. This includes the previously announced plans for an Obi Wan Kenobi movie from director Stephen Daldry as well as the Boba Fett film from James Mangold.

RELATED: 12 Scrapped Ideas From Solo: A Star Wars Story

The studio is now putting all of their focus into the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX, which arrives Christmas 2019, and will continue to develop the previously announced trilogy from Rian Johnson as well as the series of films from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

For comparison’s sake, the recently released Solo: A Star Wars Story has to date brought in just $341.9 million at the global box office, making it the lowest grossing live-action Star Wars movie to be released in theaters. The film is the lowest grossing of the recent Lucasfilm features by a significant margin, trailing behind Rogue One by over $700 million, behind The Last Jedi by nearly $1 billion, and sitting in a different galaxy from The Force Awakens which grossed $1.7 billion more.