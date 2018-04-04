Steven Spielberg: Indiana Jones 5 Will be Harrison Ford’s Last

Steven Spielberg thinks that Indiana Jones 5 will be Harrison Ford’s last

The Sun reported that Ready Player One director Steven Spielberg thinks that Indiana Jones 5 will be Harrison Ford’s last movie in the franchise.

“This will be Harrison Ford’s last Indiana Jones movie, I am pretty sure, but it will certainly continue after that,” he said.

Spielberg also discussed the possibility of Indiana Jones being played by a female. Despite knowing that fans would be outraged over the character’s gender changing, he thinks it is time for the change to happen.

“We’d have to change the name from Jones to Joan. And there would be nothing wrong with that,” he said.

Filming for Indiana Jones will begin in April of next year. Set for a July 20, 2020 release date, the film will again see Spielberg teaming up with Harrison Ford, who is reprising his iconic role, and franchise producers Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshal. The screenplay is written by David Koepp.

Famed archaeologist and explorer Indiana Jones was introduced in 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark – one of AFI’s 100 Greatest American Films of All Time – and later thrilled audiences in 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, 1989’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. The four films have brought in nearly $2 billion at the global box office.

Spielberg previously promised one big thing for the fifth installment, while Bob Iger — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lucasfilm’s parent company Disney — has said that Indiana Jones 5 won’t be the last film.