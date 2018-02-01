It’s official! Solo trailer coming to Good Morning America!

Star Wars Stuff has revealed the news that Lucasfilm will drop the Solo trailer not during the Super Bowl, as was expected, but rather during ABC’s Good Morning America the following day on February 5.

EXCLUSIVE #Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer this Monday on GMA. [@1iota] pic.twitter.com/UyJW5MZ6rW — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstuff) February 1, 2018

It is, of course, still possible that we’ll get a Super Bowl spot, but look for the full trailer on Monday morning.

Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.

Solo: A Star Wars Story features Hail, Caesar‘s Alden Ehrenreich as Han, with Atlanta‘s Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian and The Force Awakens‘ Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca. Woody Harrelson is playing Han’s mentor, a man by the name of Beckett, while Game of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke, Westworld‘s Thandie Newton, Avengers‘ Paul Bettany, and Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge also star.

In the wake of the departure of directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller from the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story, Lucasfilm hired director Ron Howard (A Beautiful Mind, The Da Vinci Code) to take their place. It is unknown how credit will be divided for the finished film, as at least 3/4s of it was already shot when Howard took over.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming to theaters on May 25, 2018.