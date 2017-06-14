The Bumblebee movie will take place in the ’80s

According to the latest issue of Empire (via TFW2005), the Bumblebee movie that will serve as Paramount Pictures‘ first Transformers spin-off will be set in the 1980s, a.k.a. the heyday for the Transformers brand’s popularity. Does this mean we’ll finally get to see him as a yellow Volkswagen Beetle, as opposed to the mere tribute that car got in the first movie?

The article also notes that the Bumblebee movie will feature less Autobots and Decepticons than the typical Transformers outing, with the spotlight mainly on Bumblebee and the tone geared more for younger audiences.

Hailee Steinfeld will star in the film as a tomboy who also holds a job as a mechanic after school. Travis Knight, who directed the Oscar-nominated stop-motion film Kubo and the Two Strings for the animation studio LAIKA, is directing Bumblebee. Christina Hodson (Shut In) wrote the script.

Bumblebee has been a fan favorite since he was first introduced. He transforms from a Volkswagen Beetle in the earlier versions of the character. In the Transformers Cinematic Universe, he transforms into a Chevrolet Camaro. The character will next appear in the upcoming film Transformers: The Last Knight, starring Mark Wahlberg, Jerrod Carmichael, Isabela Moner, Josh Duhamel, Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, Santiago Cabrera, Liam Garrigan and Stanley Tucci. The film opens on June 21, 2017.

Christina Hodson, Brian Holdner, Stephen Davis, Lorezo Di Bonaventura, Michael Bay and Steven Spielberg are producing Bumblebee.