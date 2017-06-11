Wonder Woman buries The Mummy at the domestic box office

Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Films‘ Wonder Woman won a second-straight weekend at the domestic box office with an impressive $57.2 million, a drop of just 45% in ticket sales (it’s usually 50 to 60% these days for a film’s second weekend). That’s higher than the second weekends of Man of Steel ($41.3 million), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($51.3 million) and Suicide Squad ($43.5 million), despite all three of those movies having bigger opening weekends. The domestic total now stands at $205 million. Internationally, Wonder Woman grossed $58.1 million from 57 markets this weekend and has now earned $230.2 million (with $68.4 million coming from China). That means the global total is now up to $435.2 million, with the film having not yet opened in countries such as Germany (June 15), Spain (June 23) and Japan (August 25). Made for $149 million and directed by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, Ewen Bremner, Saïd Taghmaoui, Elena Anaya, Connie Nielsen and Lucy Davis.

It was a slow start for the proposed Dark Universe of monster films, with Universal Pictures’ The Mummy grossing just $32.2 million from 4,035 theaters in North America. The Mummy fared better overseas, however, where the film was No. 1 with $141.8 million from 63 territories. Combined with the domestic total, that’s an estimated worldwide sum of $174 million. Domestically, The Mummy opened lower than all three Brendan Fraser movies ($43.4 million for the first one, $68.1 million for the second one, and $40.5 million for the third) and even the Dwayne Johnson spin-off, The Scorpion King, which debuted with $36 million. Directed by Alex Kurtzman, The Mummy stars Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella, Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson, Courtney B. Vance, and Russell Crowe. Made for about $125 million, the film received a B- CinemaScore from audiences.

With this weekend’s grosses, Universal has reached $3 billion at the worldwide box office, and $2 billion at the international box office – both milestones in record time for the studio.

DreamWorks Animation’s Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie added $12.3 million in third place, for a total of $44.6 million after two weeks. Internationally, Captain Underpants earned $1.7 million this weekend and has grossed $2.7 million total, with the majority of the international marketplace still to come. Directed by David Soren, the 20th Century Fox release features the voices of Kevin Hart, Ed Helms, Nick Kroll, Thomas Middleditch, Jordan Peele, and Kristen Schaal.

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales earned $10.7 million in fourth place its third weekend to push its North American total to $135.8 million. Internationally, the fifth installment added another $34.8 million and has collected $464.4 million so far. The worldwide total is now at $600.2 million, with $161.2 million of that figure coming from China. It will open in Japan on July 1. The previous installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, earned $241 million domestically and $804.6 million internationally, for a global total of $1.045 billion. Directed by Espen Sandberg and Joachim Rønning, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales stars Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites, Kevin R. McNally, Kaya Scodelario, Golshifteh Farahani, Stephen Graham, David Wenham and Geoffrey Rush. It cost $230 million to make.

Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 rounded out the five domestically with $6.2 million and has earned $366.4 million after seven weeks. Internationally, the film grossed $2.2 million this weekend and is up to $466.8 million, for a worldwide total of $833.2 million. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is the fifth highest-grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe release domestically, internationally and globally. Written and directed by James Gunn, the sequel was made for $200 million and stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Chris Sullivan, and Kurt Russell.

In sixth place, A24’s It Comes at Night grossed $6 million from 2,533 theaters. Written and directed by Trey Edward Shults, the film stars Joel Edgerton, Riley Keough, Christopher Abbott, and Carmen Ejogo. Carrying a budget of under $5 million, the film received a CinemaScore of just D from audiences.