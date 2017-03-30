The Dark Tower release date moved back to August

Columbia Pictures has moved The Dark Tower release date back to August, according to EW. Previously scheduled for July 28, The Dark Tower will now open in theaters on August 4. The film is switching dates with the studio’s The Emoji Movie, which was scheduled for August 4 but will now open in theaters on July 28.

Stephen King’s The Dark Tower is the most ambitious and expansive story from one of the world’s most celebrated authors. Now the story comes to the big screen starring Idris Elba as Roland Deschain and Matthew McConaughey as Walter O’Dim (AKA Randall Flagg, The Man in Black, in the novels). The film is being directed by Nikolaj Arcel (A Royal Affair).

Elba and McConaughey are joined in The Dark Tower by Tom Taylor as Jake Chambers, Abbey Lee (Mad Max: Fury Road, The Neon Demon) as Tirana, and Fran Kranz (The Cabin in the Woods) as Pimli, the right hand man of Randall Flagg. The film also features Jackie Earle Haley (Watchmen, A Nightmare on Elm Street), Katheryn Winnick (Vikings) and Claudia Kiim (Avengers: Age of Ultron).

The Dark Tower series tells the story of Roland Deschain, Mid-World’s last gunslinger, who is traveling southeast across Mid-World’s post-apocalyptic landscape, searching for the powerful but elusive magical edifice known as The Dark Tower. Located in the fey region of End-World, amid a sea of singing red roses, the Dark Tower is the nexus point of the time-space continuum. It is the heart of all worlds, but it is also under threat. Someone, or something, is using the evil technology of the Great Old Ones to destroy it.