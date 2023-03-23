Listen to an Exclusive Track from The Resort Soundtrack

ComingSoon is pleased to present an exclusive track from The Resort – Original Series Soundtrack featuring music by Andrew Carroll. Listen to the track titled “Love and Loss” below.

Lakeshore Records will release the digital soundtrack on Friday, March 24.

Carroll masterfully creates a gorgeous, multi-faceted soundscape from strings, horns, bass, and emotive electronics providing a modern backdrop with vintage overtones to the comedic thriller series.

The Peacock original series was written and executive produced by Andy Siara and stars William Jackson Harper, Cristin Millioti, Nick Offerman, Skyler Gisondo, and Luis Gerardo Méndez.