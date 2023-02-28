Up Here Trailer Teases Hulu’s Musical Rom-Com Series

Hulu has dropped the official Up Here trailer for its upcoming musical romantic comedy centering around two individuals who each have voices in their heads. The series will be available for streaming on March 24.

The video introduces Lindsay and Miguel as they find themselves falling in love with each other, while trying to overcome their insecurities and the noise inside their heads. It also gives us a glimpse of the show’s big musical numbers.

Up Here is directed by Thomas Kail (Hamilton) from a screenplay written tick, tick…BOOM! scribe Steven Levenson and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel. The series will feature original songs by Oscar-winning composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Frozen, WandaVision). It stars Mae Whitman, Carlos Valdes, Katie Finneran, John Hodgman, Andréa Burns, Sophia Hammons, and Emilia Suárez.

“A musical romantic comedy set in New York City in the waning days of 1999, following the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, Lindsay and Miguel, as they fall in love and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves – and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears and fantasies that lives inside their heads,” reads the synopsis.

The 8-episode series is executive produced by Kail, Levenson, Sanchez-Witzel, Anderson-Lopez, Lopez, and Jennifer Todd. It hails from 20th Television and Old 320 Sycamore Productions.