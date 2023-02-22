Exclusive The Conners Clip Shows John Goodman Getting Prenatal Ads

By Spencer Legacy

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive The Conners clip from tonight’s episode, titled “Possums, Pregnancy and Patriarchy.” The episode is set to premiere tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Fans can watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

“Harris makes a big announcement,” reads the episode’s synopsis. “Meanwhile, Ben is overwhelmed with family responsibilities.”

Check out the exclusive The Conners clip below:

The Conners stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jay R. Ferguson, Katey Sagal, and Nat Faxon. New episodes premiere on Wednesday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Fans can watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Spencer Legacy
Spencer Legacy

Spencer Legacy is ComingSoon's Senior Editor. His work can be found on MonsterVine, Noisy Pixel, and more.

Share article

Trending

Marvel and DC

Related