The Consultant Trailer Shows Christoph Waltz as a Terrifying Boss

Prime Video has dropped the full trailer for its forthcoming thriller drama The Consultant, which will be available for streaming on February 24.

The video features Christoph Waltz’s Regus Patoff as he becomes a consultant for a top gaming company after the death of its CEO. The workplace environment suddenly becomes uncomfortable for the employees as Regus begins to implement harsh changes including unreasonably firing people.

Check out the official The Consultant trailer below:

Described as a twisted, comedic thriller, The Consultant is based on the 2015 novel written by Bentley Little. It is created and executive produced by Tony Basgallop, who is also serving as the showrunner. The series is being led by Christoph Waltz as Regus Patoff, Nat Wolff as Craig, Brittany O’Grady as Elaine, and Aimee Carrero as Patti.

It is set to explore the sinister relationship between boss and employee, as the characters and story unfold in new and unexpected ways. “When a new consultant, Regus Patoff (Christoph Waltz), is hired to improve the business at the App-based gaming company CompWare, employees experience new demands and challenges that put everything into question … including their lives,” reads the synopsis.

The series is executive produced by Waltz, Matt Shakman, Steve Stark, and Andrew Mittman, with Kai Dolbashian producing. Shakman also directed the show’s pilot. It hails from MGM Television and Amazon Studios.