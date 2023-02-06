Exclusive Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence Clip Previews Hulu Docuseries

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence clip from the upcoming Hulu docuseries. The series will debut on the streaming platform on February 9.

“With unprecedented access, Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence excerpts striking first-hand interviews with conman Larry Ray’s victims and incorporates personal audio tapes and video recordings to tell the story of his grim 10 year influence over a group of young people,” reads the docuseries’ synopsis. “The series follows the story from the cult’s origins in 2010 on the Sarah Lawrence campus until its recent demise, when the last members find their own paths to survival.”

Check out the exclusive Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence clip below:

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence was directed and executive produced by Zachary Heinzerling and executive produced by Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan, Jon Bardin, and Krista Parris.