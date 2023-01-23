Harley Quinn Trailer Sets ‘Very Problematic’ Valentine’s Special Release Date

HBO Max has revealed an official Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special trailer ahead of the special’s approaching release date.

The new trailer shows Harley and Ivy, as well as numerous other DC couples, spending Valentine’s Day together. As the video goes on, Harley accidentally causes all of Gotham to become instantly lovestruck. The trailer also reveals that the special will debut on HBO Max on February 9.

Check out the official Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special trailer below:

“As Harley goes to obsessive lengths to ensure that her first Valentine’s Day with Ivy is the best ever, Bane’s efforts to impress an unexpected date go horribly awry,” reads the special’s synopsis. “Meanwhile, after an unfortunate online dating encounter, Clayface engages in some self-love.”

The cast of the Harley Quinn special includes Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Matt Oberg, James Wolk , Natalie Morales, Chris Diamantopoulos, James Adomian, Jim Rash, Vanessa Marshall , Janet Varney, Rachel Dratch, Leila Birch, Tyler James Williams, Josh Helman, Casey Wilson, Michael Ironside, and more.