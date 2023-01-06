Freeridge Teaser Trailer Highlights a Sibling Rivalry & Cursed Box

Netflix has dropped the official Freeridge teaser trailer for the forthcoming teen comedy spin-off to the fan-favorite series On My Block. It is currently slated to make its debut on February 2.

The video introduces us to four friends who believe that they have been cursed due to a mysterious box. Among them are sisters Gloria and Ines, who just can’t seem to get along, as we get a preview of their fight in school.

Check out the Freeridge teaser trailer below:

“Set within the original series’ titular fictional city, the spin-off follows sibling rivals Gloria and Ines and their friends Demi and Cameron who have unleashed a curse bringing dark misfortune into their lives,” reads the synopsis. “There’s a new core four in town in this On My Block spin-off series and an unforgettable adventure to be had.”

The series stars Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Gloria, Bryana Salaz as Ines, Tenzing Norgay Trainor as Cam, and Ciara Riley Wilson as Demi. They will be joined by On My Block alums Peggy Blow, Paula Garcés, Eric Gutierrez, Eme Ikwuakor and Raushanah Simmons as they reprise their respective roles as Abuelita, Geny, Ruben, Dwayne, and Mrs. Turner.

Freeridge hails from original series creators Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez, and Jeremy Haft, who will also return to serve as co-creators and executive producers along with Jamie Uyeshiro and Jamie Dooner. Uyeshiro, Gonzalez, and Haft have also been set as showrunners.

On My Block was a coming-of-age comedy about four bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through the triumph, pain, and the newness of high school they experience along the way. It starred Diego Tinoco as Cesar Diaz, Sierra Capri as Monse Finnie, and Jason Genao as Ruby Martinez.