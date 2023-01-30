Freeridge Netflix Release Date & Time

Freeridge is hitting Netflix later this week.

The teen comedy spin-off to the fan-favorite series On My Block is upon us. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Freeridge on Netflix

Netflix will release Freeridge at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT/8 a.m. GMT on Thursday, February 2. The series stars Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Gloria, Bryana Salaz as Ines, Tenzing Norgay Trainor as Cam, and Ciara Riley Wilson as Demi. Additionally, On My Block alums Peggy Blow, Paula Garcés, Eric Gutierrez, Eme Ikwuakor, and Raushanah Simmons will reprise their respective roles as Abuelita, Geny, Ruben, Dwayne, and Mrs. Turner.

“Set within the original series’ titular fictional city, the spin-off follows sibling rivals Gloria and Ines and their friends Demi and Cameron who have unleashed a curse bringing dark misfortune into their lives,” reads the synopsis. “There’s a new core four in town in this On My Block spin-off series and an unforgettable adventure to be had.”

Freeridge hails from original series creators Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez, and Jeremy Haft, who will also return to serve as co-creators and executive producers along with Jamie Uyeshiro and Jamie Dooner. Uyeshiro, Gonzalez, and Haft will also serve as showrunners.

On My Block was a coming-of-age comedy about four bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through the triumph, pain, and newness of high school they experience along the way. It starred Diego Tinoco as Cesar Diaz, Sierra Capri as Monse Finnie, and Jason Genao as Ruby Martinez.