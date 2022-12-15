Murderville Christmas Special Trailer: Jason Bateman & Maya Rudolph Search for Santa’s Killer

Netflix has dropped the full trailer for Who Killed Santa?, the Christmas special episode of the murder mystery comedy Murderville. The episode is now available for streaming.

The Murderville Christmas special trailer features Maya Rudolph and Jason Bateman teaming up with Will Arnett’s Detective Terry Seattle as they must solve Santa Claus’ murder. It also teases another secret guest star set to appear in the special.

“Senior Detective Terry Seattle is back and this time, the case is critical,” reads the synopsis. “Along with his two celebrity guest stars, Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph, he is on a mission to figure out … who killed Santa?

But here’s the catch: Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph aren’t being given the script. They have no idea what’s about to happen to them. Together, with Terry Seattle (and many surprises), they will have to improvise their way through the case … but it will be up to both of them to name the killer.”

Murderville is based on the hit BBC Three series Murder in Successville. Joining Arnett as the main cast are Haneefah Wood as Chief Rhonda Jenkins-Seattle, Lilan Bowden as Medical Examiner Amber Kang, and Philip A.J. Smithey as Detective Darren ‘Daz’ Phillips.

The first installment’s guest star lineup included Sharon Stone, Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Annie Murphy, and Marshawn Lynch.

Murderville is written and executive produced by Krister Johnson, who is serving as the showrunner. It is executive produced by Arnett, Marc Forman, Jonathan Stern, Peter Principato, Brian Steinberg. Tom Davis, Andy Brereton, and James De Frond. It hails from Electric Ave, Abominable Pictures, Artists First, and Sony Pictures Television.