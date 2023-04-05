The Flash Season 9 Episode 9 Trailer Previews Stephen Amell’s Green Arrow Return

The final season of The CW’s The Flash series is currently underway, and in a new trailer for the ninth episode of the final season, a familiar face returns.

The latest trailer for Season 9 Episode 9, titled “It’s My Party and I’ll Die If I Want To,” teases the continuation of the multiversal problem going on in the final season of The Flash. However, more importantly, the trailer also teases the return of none other than Stephen Amell, who played The Green Arrow on the hit The CW series Arrow that ran for eight seasons.

In the trailer, Amell gives a hug to Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen and then seems ready to help him fight to save the multiverse.

Check out the new The Flash trailer below:

The Flash Season 9 stars Grant Gustin, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, Brandon McKnight, and Jon Cor, with Jesse L. Martin and Richard Harman set to recur. Season 9 will also feature guest stars Javicia Leslie and Nicole Maine as they reprise their respective Arrowverse roles as Ryan Wilder/Batwoman and Nia Nal/Dreamer, respectively.

Based on the characters from DC Comics, the series is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Todd Helbing.