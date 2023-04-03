Game of Thrones Aegon Spin-off Being Discussed at HBO

It seems another Game of Thrones spin-off may be close at HBO, though this one would focus on Aegon I Targaryen.

Variety is reporting that there’s currently no writer attached to the project given its incredibly early state, though their sources say HBO is currently searching as the company is eager to get things moving on the series. The project would also reportedly have a feature component, meaning it could start with a feature film that leads into the series, though the plans are “in flux.”

The show would follow Aegon I Targaryen around 300 years before the start of Game of Thrones, as well as Visenya and Rhaenys — his sister-wives. It would show the trio and their dragons conquering six of Westeros’ seven kingdoms, leading to Aegon I becoming the land’s first king.

The most recent Game of Thrones spin-off is last year’s House of the Dragon. Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series chronicles the rise and the downfall of the Targaryens — the only family of dragonlords to survive the Doom of Valyria. It takes place 200 years before the events of the award-winning series adaptation of Game of Thrones, which aired its final episode in 2019. According to a recent report, the second and third seasons of House of the Dragon have already been mapped out.