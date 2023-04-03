Netflix Orders Man on Fire TV Adaptation

The hit 2004 action thriller Man on Fire was itself an adaptation of a 1980 novel, and now, that novel is getting another adaptation, with Netflix ordering a straight-to-series version of the novel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

THR’s report notes that the streaming giant has handed out an order for the adaptation, with eight episodes planned. The series will be based on the first two of five books by A.J. Quinnell, who wrote the novel Man on Fire that the original film was based on.

According to THR’s report, the series will tell the story of John Creasy, “a broken ex-mercenary on a mission to avenge the death of his only friend while protecting his fallen comrade’s daughter from the forces that destroyed her family.”

Fans of Man on Fire will recognize the name John Creasy, as it’s the same character that Denzel Washington played in the 2004 film. Currently, it’s unclear who will be cast in the series, although Kyle Killen (Fear Street) has been attached as the showrunner, writer, and executive producer of the project. Killen previously was the showrunner for Paramount’s Halo series, but left the series early in its production.

The 2004 adaptation of Man on Fire starred Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, Christopher Walken, and Giancarlo Giannini, among others. The film wasn’t a huge success when it was released, but went on to become a cult classic of sorts. The film earned a little over $130 million at the box office and debuted to mixed reviews.