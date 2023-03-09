House of the Dragon Season 2 to Introduce More Dragons

The Game of Thrones spin-off series House of the Dragon is gearing up for its second season, and fans will be happy to know that there will be even more dragons set to take flight when Season 2 finally arrives.

Speaking at an FYC screening of the series this week, co-creator Ryan Condal said that “you’re going to meet five new dragons” in the series and confirmed that the series is going to begin filming “very shortly,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

With the second season of House of the Dragon set to expand fully into the war of succession known as the “Dance of Dragons,” it isn’t too shocking to hear we’ll be meeting even more of the creatures. So far, fans have been treated to over 10 dragons in the series, and with author George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood novel taking place over a lengthy period, there’s plenty of time for new dragons to appear.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon chronicles the rise and the downfall of the Targaryens, the only family of dragonlords to survive the Doom of Valyria. It takes place 200 years before the events of the award-winning series adaptation of Game of Thrones, which aired its final episode in 2019.

The 10-episode series is led by Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. It also features Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Milly Alcock, Emily Carey, Graham McTavish, Ryan Corr, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Matthew Needham, Bill Patterson, Gavin Spokes, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Savannah Steyn, and Theo Nate.