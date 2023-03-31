HBO Max April 2023 Schedule: New TV & Movie Release Dates

The fourth and final season of Barry is the crown jewel of the HBO Max April 2023 schedule.

On April 16, HBO Max will release Barry Season 4. The dark comedy features Bill Hader as a depressed, low-rent hitman from the Midwest, who suddenly finds himself invested in acting when he discovers an accepting community in a group of eager hopefuls within the LA theater scene. Joining Hader in the series are Stephen Root (HBO’s All the Way), Sarah Goldberg (Hindsight), Glenn Fleshler (HBO’s True Detective), Anthony Carrigan (Gotham), and Henry Winkler (Arrested Development). The series is created, directed, and written by Alec Berg (HBO’s Silicon Valley) and Bill Hader. Executive producers are Berg, Hader, Aida Rodgers, and Liz Sarnoff with Julie Camino producing.

“Cousineau (Winkler) is hailed as a hero as Barry’s (Hader) arrest has shocking consequences. It’s all been leading up to this – the explosive and hilarious final chapter of Barry,” reads the season 4 logline.

HBO Max April 2023 Schedule

April 1

The Blue Lagoon , 1980

, 1980 Breathe , 2017 (HBO)

, 2017 (HBO) The Brother’s Warner , 2007

, 2007 The Circle , 2017 (HBO)

, 2017 (HBO) Clean and Sober , 1988 (HBO)

, 1988 (HBO) The Cold Light of Day , 2012 (HBO)

, 2012 (HBO) Coraline , 2009 (HBO)

, 2009 (HBO) City by the Sea , 2002 (HBO)

, 2002 (HBO) Dark Blue , 2002 (HBO)

, 2002 (HBO) Drive Angry , 2011 (HBO)

, 2011 (HBO) Dumb & Dumber To , 2014 (HBO)

, 2014 (HBO) Enter the Warrior’s Gate , 2016 (HBO)

, 2016 (HBO) Entertainment , 2015 (HBO)

, 2015 (HBO) Evan Almighty , 2007 (HBO)

, 2007 (HBO) Experimenter , 2015 (HBO)

, 2015 (HBO) Ghost , 1990 (HBO)

, 1990 (HBO) The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard , 2009 (HBO)

, 2009 (HBO) Harriet The Spy , 1996 (HBO)

, 1996 (HBO) Hit & Run , 2012 (HBO)

, 2012 (HBO) Homegrown , Season 3

, Season 3 The Host , 2007 (HBO)

, 2007 (HBO) House at the End of the Street , 2012 (HBO)

, 2012 (HBO) The House Bunny , 2008

, 2008 Hunter Killer , 2018 (HBO)

, 2018 (HBO) I Am Love , 2009 (HBO)

, 2009 (HBO) Iris , 2014 (HBO)

, 2014 (HBO) The Kid , 2019 (HBO)

, 2019 (HBO) Kiss the Girls , 1997 (HBO)

, 1997 (HBO) Knowing , 2009 (HBO)

, 2009 (HBO) Land of the Pharaohs , 1955

, 1955 The Last Circus , 2010 (HBO)

, 2010 (HBO) The Last Days on Mars , 2013 (HBO)

, 2013 (HBO) Lemon , 2017 (HBO)

, 2017 (HBO) Let’s Be Cops , 2014 (HBO)

, 2014 (HBO) Letters To Juliet , 2010 (HBO)

, 2010 (HBO) A Lion is in the Streets , 1953

, 1953 The Long Riders , 1980 (HBO)

, 1980 (HBO) Lucy , 2014 (HBO)

, 2014 (HBO) Monos , 2019 (HBO)

, 2019 (HBO) Mud , 2013 (HBO)

, 2013 (HBO) Music Within , 2007 (HBO)

, 2007 (HBO) Mystic Pizza , 1988 (HBO)

, 1988 (HBO) Noma: My Perfect Storm , 2015 (HBO)

, 2015 (HBO) No Way Out , 1987 (HBO)

, 1987 (HBO) One Missed Call , 2008 (HBO)

, 2008 (HBO) Outlaws , 2017 (HBO)

, 2017 (HBO) Outrage , 2009 (HBO)

, 2009 (HBO) The Piece Maker , Season 1 (Magnolia)

, Season 1 (Magnolia) Push , 2009 (HBO)

, 2009 (HBO) Rachel, Rachel , 1968

, 1968 Results , 2015 (HBO)

, 2015 (HBO) Safe Haven , 2013 (HBO)

, 2013 (HBO) Safe in Hell , 1931

, 1931 School Life , 2016 (HBO)

, 2016 (HBO) Smokin’ Aces , 2006 (HBO)

, 2006 (HBO) The Smurfs 2 , 2013

, 2013 The Smurfs Movie , 2011

, 2011 The Soloist , 2009 (HBO)

, 2009 (HBO) Spring Breakers , 2012 (HBO)

, 2012 (HBO) Storm Warning , 1951

, 1951 The Strawberry Blonde , 1941

, 1941 Taken 3 , 2014 (HBO)

, 2014 (HBO) Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby , 2006

, 2006 Tangerine , 2015 (HBO)

, 2015 (HBO) Trespass Against Us , 2016 (HBO)

, 2016 (HBO) Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (Aka A Brave Little Rooster ), 2015 (HBO)

(Aka ), 2015 (HBO) Valkyrie , 2008 (HBO)

, 2008 (HBO) Walker: Independence , 2023

, 2023 The Wave , 2016 (HBO)

, 2016 (HBO) We Are The Best! , 2014 (HBO)

, 2014 (HBO) White God , 2014 (HBO)

, 2014 (HBO) Whitey: United States Of America V. James J. Bulger, 2014 (HBO)

April 3

Royal Crackers, Season 1

April 4

Craig of the Creek, Season 4E

April 6

Looney Tunes Cartoons , Max Original Season 5 Premiere

, Max Original Season 5 Premiere The Winchesters, Season 1

April 7

Kung Fu , Season 3

, Season 3 Music Box: Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed (HBO)

April 9

Happy to be Home with the Benkos, Season 1

April 11

U.S. Women’s Soccer vs. Republic of Ireland

Highlights: U.S. Women’s Soccer vs. Republic of Ireland

The Last Ship, 2014

April 13

Titans, Max Original Season 4, Mid-Season Premiere

April 14

A Black Lady Sketch Show , Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

, Season 4 Premiere (HBO) BringBackAlice , Max Original Season 1 Premiere

, Max Original Season 1 Premiere Clone High, 2002

April 16

100 Foot Wave , Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

, Season 2 Premiere (HBO) Barry, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

April 17

Para – We Are King (Para – Wir Sind King), Max Original Season 2 Premiere

April 18

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1D

April 19

U.S. Men’s Soccer vs. Mexico

Highlights: U.S. Men’s Soccer vs. Mexico

April 20

Fired on Mars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

April 21

Diary of an Old Home , Season 2

, Season 2 Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 3

April 23

Doctor Who: Power of the Doctor , Special

, Special Somebody Somewhere, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

April 27

The Dog House : UK, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

: UK, Max Original Season 4 Premiere Love & Death, Max Original Limited Series Premiere

April 28

Headless Chickens ( Pollos sin cabeza ), Max Original

( ), Max Original Warner Bros. 100 Years, Max Original Docu Series Premiere

April 29