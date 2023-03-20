Waco: American Apocalypse Netflix Release Date & Time

Waco: American Apocalypse will hit Netflix later this week.

Following the 30th anniversary of the tragic events that began on February 28, 1993, the streaming service will release a three-part documentary. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Waco: American Apocalypse on Netflix

Netflix will release Waco: American Apocalypse at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. Directed by Tiller Russell (Operation Odessa, Silk Road), the upcoming documentary will deal with the real-life events that took place in Waco, Texas, in 1993, when a religious cult called the Branch Davidians, led by David Koresh, engaged in a standoff with the FBI and ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) for 51 days.

“This immersive three-part Netflix documentary series is the definitive account of what happened in Waco, Texas in 1993 when cult leader David Koresh faced off against the federal government in a bloody 51-day siege. The conflict began with the biggest gunfight on American soil since the Civil War and ended with a fiery inferno captured live on national television. In between, it riveted TV viewers across the globe, becoming the biggest news story in the world. Released to coincide with the 30th anniversary of this national tragedy, the series is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Tiller Russell (Night Stalker) and features exclusive access to recently unearthed videotapes filmed inside the FBI Crisis Negotiation Unit, as well as raw news footage never released to the American public, and FBI recordings.”