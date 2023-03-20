The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 4 Disney+ Release Date & Time

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 4 is coming to Disney+ later this week.

Din Djarin has finally succeeded to redeem himself in the eyes of the Mandalorian Creed after bathing himself in the Living Waters on Mandalore. Here’s when to watch the next stage in the titular hero and Grogu’s journey on Disney+ (sign-up for the streaming service here).

When to Watch The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 4 on Disney+

Disney+ will release The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 4 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Wednesday, March 22. Directed by Carl Weathers, “Chapter 20: The Foundling” comes from a script penned by Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni. In addition to working behind the camera, Weathers is also portraying Greef Karga on the fan-favorite series. Weathers had already directed “Chapter 12: The Siege” in Season 2.

“The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu,” says the synopsis. “Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

The Mandalorian Season 3 Info

The Mandalorian Season 3 will see the return of Pedro Pascal as the titular hero. The cast includes Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze and Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, among others.

Season 3’s directorial lineup features returning filmmakers Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, and Bryce Dallas Howard, along with Star Wars newcomers Lee Isaac Chung (Minari), Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), and Black Panther cinematographer Rachel Morrison.

The Mandalorian hails from executive producers Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, Karen Gilchrist, and Carrie Beck. Favreau is also set as the showrunner and one of its directors.